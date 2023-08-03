Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Blytheville to host backpack program ahead of 2023 school year

a look at some of the supplies students will receive in the backpacks handed out.
a look at some of the supplies students will receive in the backpacks handed out.(KAIT)
By Griffin DeMarrais
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 6:26 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - Getting ready for the first day of school can be stressful for families who don’t have as much, so the Blytheville School District is trying to help.

The school district is hosting a backpack program for the second in a row to provide students with clothes, supplies, and whatever they need for the first day.

Blytheville School District Superintendent Dr. Veronica Perkins said it is the least they can do to help their struggling students.

“It’s our responsibility to help the whole child and so if part of that is to provide food, clothing, or any kind of support that we can we want to do that,” Perkins said. “We want to be the bridge for them.”

The backpacks the students receive are full of nonperishable foods, school supplies, clothes they can wear in the classroom, and other small things.

If your child was signed up last year, they qualify again this year. The distribution will take place Friday, Aug. 4, from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. at the Blytheville High School cafeteria.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Blytheville business owner arrested for human trafficking
Blytheville business owner arrested for human trafficking
A 23-year-old woman faces a negligent homicide charge after investigators say she played a role...
Woman charged in teen’s drowning
Construction began Aug. 1 on the $700 million Hybar rebar mill, according to City Councilmember...
Ground broken on $700 million steel mill project
A downed signal head has forced traffic to move slowly at a busy Jonesboro intersection.
Traffic slows as crews respond to downed signal light
Michael Lang, who had just left the Walmart store when he saw the dark plume of smoke, drove to...
Road reopens after firefighters battle heat, massive tire shop fire

Latest News

many in Blytheville are still on edge after information came out about a person with human...
Community on edge after police arrest business owner for human trafficking
Michael Lang, who had just left the Walmart store when he saw the dark plume of smoke, drove to...
Road reopens after firefighters battle heat, massive tire shop fire
The Pocahontas Animal Control Facility currently only has one dog kennel available right now,...
Animal control urging adoptions as kennels begin to fill up
Fulton County Hospital, located in Salem, AR, offers a rural county with emergency medical...
Hospital system expected to enter management agreement with county hospital