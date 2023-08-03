Blytheville to host backpack program ahead of 2023 school year

BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - Getting ready for the first day of school can be stressful for families who don’t have as much, so the Blytheville School District is trying to help.

The school district is hosting a backpack program for the second in a row to provide students with clothes, supplies, and whatever they need for the first day.

Blytheville School District Superintendent Dr. Veronica Perkins said it is the least they can do to help their struggling students.

“It’s our responsibility to help the whole child and so if part of that is to provide food, clothing, or any kind of support that we can we want to do that,” Perkins said. “We want to be the bridge for them.”

The backpacks the students receive are full of nonperishable foods, school supplies, clothes they can wear in the classroom, and other small things.

If your child was signed up last year, they qualify again this year. The distribution will take place Friday, Aug. 4, from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. at the Blytheville High School cafeteria.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.