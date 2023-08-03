Community on edge after police arrest business owner for human trafficking

BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - After Blytheville police obtained warrants for a local business owner on charges of trafficking of persons, people in town are worried.

One woman who wanted to stay anonymous said hearing things like this makes you worried about your children.

“To know that that happened in our town, it makes you sick, it makes you sick to your stomach, and it breaks your heart,” she said.

Human trafficking is a charge that’s hit hard for people like Margaret Mayberry who said it’s scary to think that was happening.

“A lot of kids live here, and they just walk and go where they want to go, and you would never think it would be happening right here,” Mayberry said.

According to the Human Trafficking Hotline, the 25 cities that received the most calls about human trafficking incidents in a 10-year span all had populations of over 600,000.

The anonymous woman thinks that small towns are targeted sometimes because that is where it is least expected.

“We trust a whole lot we trust too much maybe; we just don’t expect anything like that, we don’t expect anything like that to happen,” she said.

As many still wonder about the details of the operation, people like Margaret Mayberry say this is an opportunity to show children especially that anything can happen.

“They could be going to the store, and they could end up getting in the car, and we really need to educate our children because it is happening right here, and it could have been you,” Mayberry said.

Blytheville police have not released any information about the business owner and where this may have been taking place. They said they will have more details once the suspect is extradited from Missouri.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.