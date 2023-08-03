Dwight McGlothern & Beaux Limmer named to preseason watch lists

Arkansas defensive back Dwight McGlothern was named to the preseason watch list for the Bronko Nagurski Trophy, which is presented annually to the best defensive player in college football.

McGlothern is one of 94 defensive standouts on this year’s watch list. The FWAA and the Charlotte Touchdown Club will announce finalists for the 2023 trophy on Nov. 15 and the winner will be unveiled Dec. 4 at the Bronko Nagurski Awards Banquet in Charlotte, N.C.

Players may be added or removed from the watch list during the course of the season. As in previous years, the FWAA will announce a National Defensive Player of the Week each Tuesday this season. If not already on the watch list, each week’s honored player will be added at that time.

The Houston native had an impressive debut season for the Hogs last season after transferring from LSU, earning Second Team All-SEC by the league’s coaches and Third Team All-SEC by Pro Football Focus. He led the Razorbacks and ranked second in the SEC with four interceptions. The cornerback picked off passes in each of his first two games with the Hogs against Cincinnati and South Carolina before adding interceptions vs. Alabama and Kansas. He matched his career-high with 52 tackles while starting all 13 games.

Arkansas’ Beaux Limmer has landed on the preseason watch list for the Outland Trophy, which is awarded annually to the nation’s most outstanding interior lineman.

The Tyler, Texas, product is coming off a stellar 2022 season as the team’s starting right guard in the first 12 games before getting the nod at center in the AutoZone Liberty Bowl win over Kansas on Dec. 28. Limmer, who totaled a team-leading 983 offensive snaps, only gave up four sacks and was penalized just five times all season. Limmer earned Third Team All-America honors from Pro Football Focus and was named Second Team All-SEC by PFF and the AP.

Behind Limmer’s blocking, the 2022 Razorback offense was historically productive, paving the way for 6,128 yards – the second-most in Arkansas history. The Hog run game averaged 236.7 yards per game and crossed the 3,000-yard mark for just the 10th time in school history. Arkansas set the school record for first downs in a single season with 311.

Limmer is vying to become the third Razorback in history to win the award. Bill “Bud” Brooks and Loyd Phillips each won the Outland Trophy as college football’s most outstanding interior lineman in 1954 and 1966, respectively.

The Outland Trophy winner is chosen from three finalists who are a part of the annual FWAA All-America Team. The FWAA All-America Committee, after voting input from the entire membership, selects a 26-man first team and eventually the three Outland finalists. Committee members, then by individual ballot, select the winner. Only interior linemen on offense or defense are eligible for the award; ends are not eligible.

There are 31 offensive tackles on this year’s list with 24 defensive tackles and 24 guards to go with 12 centers. Just under half of the 133 Football Bowl Subdivision schools – 65 – are represented.

Arkansas kicks off the season at 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 2, against FCS foe Western Carolina at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock, Ark. Season tickets are on sale now and can be purchased by clicking here or by calling the Razorback Ticket Center at (479) 575-5151.

