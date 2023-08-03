Energy Alert
Firefighters battling heat, massive tire shop fire

By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 1:42 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
NEWPORT, Ark. (KAIT) - Firefighters from across Jackson County are battling a “humongous” tire shop fire.

The fire started shortly before 12:30 p.m. at Farmer’s Tire Mart, 1501 Malcolm Ave. in Newport, according to the Arkansas Department of Transportation.

The fire started shortly before 12:30 p.m. at Farmer’s Tire Mart, 1501 Malcolm Ave. in Newport, according to the Arkansas Department of Transportation.(IDriveArkansas.com)

Calls to the city’s fire and police departments, as well as the sheriff’s office, went unanswered.

A citizen who was at Unity Health said several firefighters had been brought into the emergency room with heat exhaustion.

He told K8 News the fire was “humongous,” and that fire departments from across the county, including Tuckerman, had been called in to help battle the fire.

