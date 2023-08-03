Hospital system expected to enter management agreement with county hospital

SALEM, Ark. (KAIT) - Details are in the works to save a Northeast Arkansas hospital from closing.

Fulton County Hospital, located in Salem, AR, provides a rural county with emergency medical services, among others.

The hospital has faced closure multiple times and survived.

“Our hospital has been in and out of financial distress. We’ve always had a lifeline to get out of it,” Fulton County Judge Kenneth Crow stated. “On occasion, we’ve had to have a line of credit from the bank to make payroll.”

County Judge Kenneth Crow said a management agreement between Baxter Health of Mountain Home is in the works, thanks to American Rescue Plan Funds under the discretion of Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders.

“The governor has made incentives for Baxter to partner with us and to provide the management resources and expertise to stabilize our hospital and grow the services for our citizens,” Judge Crow said.

Fulton County has many rural areas within reach of the county hospital, but if it were to close, it would be a far drive for emergency services.

“If you’re in Salem, you’ll go 40 miles to Mountain Home, 40 miles to West Plains, 50 miles to Batesville, and the hospital is just two minutes up the road,” Crowe explained. “A good hospital is really important to the community.”

County Hospital Board Member and Resident Dr. Chris Cochran said the hospital is crucial to the area.

“You need to get to a place where you can be stabilized. Just the other day, a nursing home had a patient they were worried about. Their aorta had ruptured. They said, ‘Why do you want to send them to Fulton County,’ and I said, ‘Because wherever you send that patient, they’re going to be stabilized and sent to Little Rock or Springfield’ because that’s a big deal,” Cochran said.

Many in the community have voiced concerns that the hospital system could potentially shut down the county hospital, but Judge Crow explained that isn’t the case.

“The fact is Baxter is not going to close the hospital,” Crow added.

A public meeting is scheduled for Thursday evening in Fulton County to discuss the management agreement’s details.

If the management agreement becomes official, Judge Crow said a more permanent solution between the hospitals would be discussed in Feb. 2024.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.