Independence County Sheriff’s Department warns of scam caller

INDEPENDENCE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - The Independence County Sheriff’s Department is warning of a scammer making calls to people.

The caller claims to be Mike Mundy and says they work in the warrants division at the sheriff’s office, according to the sheriff’s office post on Facebook.

The scammer is telling people they’ve missed a court date and now have a warrant for their arrest. They then inform the person that their fine or bond can be paid over the phone with a credit card.

The sheriff’s office said they do not ask for payments on warrants over the phone.

If you receive a call like this, hang up immediately and call the Independence County Sheriff’s Department at 870-793-8838.

