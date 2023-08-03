Jonesboro woman competes on Food Network show

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Jonesboro woman will compete in the upcoming season of Food Network’s Worst Cooks in America: Love at First Bite.

Allegra Melton appeared on Good Morning Region 8 Thursday morning to chat about her experience on the show.

She said she was a terrible cook before the show and was thrilled to learn how to make a wide variety of dishes.

“I would give my cooking skills a solid 8 out of 10 now,” Melton said.

The season will contain eight episodes, with Anne Burrell and Jeff Mauro leading the team.

In the show, some of the worst cooks in America compete to see who can make the best dishes and win a $25,000 prize.

This season there is an unusual twist: all of the contestants are single and are learning how to make date-friendly dishes.

The show premieres Sunday, Aug. 6, at 7 p.m. on the Food Network.

