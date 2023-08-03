Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Jonesboro woman competes on Food Network show

In your community
By Macy Davis
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 8:37 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Jonesboro woman will compete in the upcoming season of Food Network’s Worst Cooks in America: Love at First Bite.

Allegra Melton appeared on Good Morning Region 8 Thursday morning to chat about her experience on the show.

She said she was a terrible cook before the show and was thrilled to learn how to make a wide variety of dishes.

“I would give my cooking skills a solid 8 out of 10 now,” Melton said.

The season will contain eight episodes, with Anne Burrell and Jeff Mauro leading the team.

In the show, some of the worst cooks in America compete to see who can make the best dishes and win a $25,000 prize.

This season there is an unusual twist: all of the contestants are single and are learning how to make date-friendly dishes.

The show premieres Sunday, Aug. 6, at 7 p.m. on the Food Network.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Blytheville business owner arrested for human trafficking
Blytheville business owner arrested for human trafficking
A 23-year-old woman faces a negligent homicide charge after investigators say she played a role...
Woman charged in teen’s drowning
Construction began Aug. 1 on the $700 million Hybar rebar mill, according to City Councilmember...
Ground broken on $700 million steel mill project
A downed signal head has forced traffic to move slowly at a busy Jonesboro intersection.
Traffic slows as crews respond to downed signal light
890 laws were passed out of the 94th General Assembly, which officially adjourned on May 1, 2023.
New Arkansas laws going into effect on Aug. 1

Latest News

On Saturday, Sept. 30, Jameson Rodgers, whose songs include “Some Girls” and “Cold Beer Calling...
Musical lineup announced for Jonesboro BBQ Fest
Stella's Brick Oven Pizzeria and Bistro in Batesville is bringing something new to the table.
Restaurant owners sing Ed Sheeran’s praises in pizza
After months of speculation, Haag Brown Commercial Real Estate and Development confirmed...
McDonald’s coming to Brookland
A look at the cooler of different types of meat at the Arkansas State University college of...
Arkansas State meat market expanding students’ education