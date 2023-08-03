KAIT celebrates 30 years of Football Friday Night

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - 2023 isn’t just the 60th anniversary of KAIT. It marks 30 years of the prep pigskin showcase Football Friday Night.

Dick Clay & Mark Tucker hosted the first show in 1993. Chris Hudgison and Logan Whaley will feature on the show in 2023. Countless K8 personalities over the years have documented prep pigskin. DeAngelo Williams, Tyrone Henry, Marcus Monk, Jonathan Adams Sr., Jonathan Adams Jr., Connor Baker, and Zac Brooks are just some of the players that have starred on FFN and beyond.

We’ll celebrate 30 years of FFN all season long on KAIT, kait8.com, and on the Region 8 News app. The preseason special airs August 18th at 10:15pm. You’ll hear from former K8 sports anchors Mark Tucker, Glenn Marini, and Blake Guinn.

Plus we’ll upload vintage FFN content in the playlist above.

