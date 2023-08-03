Newport & Razorback great Charles Balentine passes away

NEWPORT, Ark. (KAIT) - A Greyhound and Razorback basketball great has passed away.

Charles Balentine died Wednesday afternoon, he was 60 years old. Balentine hooped for the Hogs from 1981 to 1985. He made the game winning shot as Arkansas upset #1 North Carolina in 1984. Balentine was enshrined in the UA Sports Hall of Honor and the Newport Alumni Hall of Fame.

Balentine was selected by the Kings in the 6th Round of the 1985 NBA Draft.

Funeral arrangements are pending.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.