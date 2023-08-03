Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

People line up around to block to sample the new French’s flavored Skittles

By Annie Andersen
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 11:51 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - In celebration of National Mustard Day, French’s Mustard and Skittles are teaming up with a new tangy pairing, mustard flavored Skittles. The limited edition Skittles are the most recent in a years-long history of unique mustard-flavored pairings to bring attention to the condiment’s special day.

Wednesday, the French’s Mustard Mobile stopped in Washington, DC to give people there a chance to try out the new concoction. Ahead of the four hour event, the line wrapped around the block at the City Center shopping area.

The line surprised some who came down to try mustard Skittles. ”We were definitely surprised at how long the line was,” said Kate Swetz. “One guy came up and was like ‘What is this for’ and we were like ‘Mustard flavored Skittles’.

“I like mustard,” remarked 7-year-old Lex Bagley when asked why he decided to try the new Skittles.

After waiting in line to try the Skittles, those who ‘mustard’ the courage had mixed reactions.

“That’s horrible,” Bagley said after trying.

Swetz had a different approach, even going for a second Skittles. “That’s mustardy… it’s not horrible though,” she said.

French’s Mustard says they expected the Skittles wouldn’t be a hit with everybody. However, Communications Manager Sarah Windham explained, the goal of this collaboration is just to have fun, not give people a new favorite food. “French’s has such a loyal fan base and so does Skittles, and the combination of the two is just so much fun.”

Mustard fans have only one more chance to get the Skittles in person. The final in-person giveaway will be Friday, August 4 at Hudson River Park in New York City, from 11AM–3PM. However, people can also enter a contest online to win a chance to try the limited-edition Skittles.

Copyright 2023 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Blytheville business owner arrested for human trafficking
Blytheville business owner arrested for human trafficking
A 23-year-old woman faces a negligent homicide charge after investigators say she played a role...
Woman charged in teen’s drowning
Construction began Aug. 1 on the $700 million Hybar rebar mill, according to City Councilmember...
Ground broken on $700 million steel mill project
A downed signal head has forced traffic to move slowly at a busy Jonesboro intersection.
Traffic slows as crews respond to downed signal light
890 laws were passed out of the 94th General Assembly, which officially adjourned on May 1, 2023.
New Arkansas laws going into effect on Aug. 1

Latest News

Arkansas finance officials on Wednesday said the state’s revenue has come in nearly $16 million...
Arkansas starts fiscal year with revenue nearly $16M above forecast
Contestant Allegra Melton races to finish her duck with string beans and potatoes with cherry...
Jonesboro woman competes on Food Network show
In June, the Newport Police Department received a grant from the Arkansas Highway Safety...
Newport police cars finally go digital
The scammer is telling people they’ve missed a court date and now have a warrant for their...
Sheriff’s office warns of scam caller
$9,000 worth of baby formula cans seized during traffic stop in Jonesboro
$9,000 of baby formula seized during traffic stop