32 animals rescued from Greene County home

GREENE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Multiple animals were rescued from a Greene County home by the Northeast Arkansas Humane Society.

According to the NEAHS’ post on Facebook, animal welfare investigators from the organization assisted the Greene County Sheriff’s Department in executing a court-ordered seizure of 32 animals from the home on June 16.

The animals included 24 dogs, seven cats, and one pig.

NEAHS said all the animals except the pig were in poor physical condition. 16 of the dogs also tested positive for heartworms.

The owner faces seven counts of aggravated cruelty to a dog, cat, or equine, 24 counts of cruelty to animals, and one count of permitting livestock to run at large, according to the organization’s post.

The Greene County District Court transferred ownership of the animals to NEAHS on Thursday, August 3.

NEAHS said the Greene County Animal Farm will be holding some of the animals until they have enough kennel space.

“Taking on a 32 animal seizure case (including heartworm treatment for 16 dogs) was nothing we planned for in our budget this year, but we know our supporters will come through for these animals just as they always do,” NEAHS said.

The organization said it would update its website to include the available animals for adoption. It also said they could begin taking applications on them now.

Online applications are available at neahs.org/adopt.

