A-State football single-game tickets now on sale; kickoff times announced for home games

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Arkansas State Athletics Department announced Friday that single-game tickets are now on sale for the Red Wolves’ home football games, and game times have been announced for all six regular-season contests at Centennial Bank Stadium.

A-State’s first four home games of the season – Memphis (Sept. 9), Stony Brook (Sept. 16), Southern Miss (Sept. 23) and Coastal Carolina (Oct. 21) – are slated for a 6:00 p.m. start. The Red Wolves’ contests against Louisiana (Nov. 4) and Texas State (Nov. 18) will kickoff at 2:00 p.m. Kick times are subject to change due to the Sun Belt Conference’s television contract. Remaining TV designations will be announced at a later date.

Both single-game and season tickets may be purchased through the A-State Ticket office, located at First National Bank Arena’s lower red entrance, in person, by phone at 870-972-3882, online by visiting //AStateRedWolves.com/tickets or via the A-State Athletics App.

With the Athletics Department prioritizing mobile ticketing, an important feature of the Red Wolves App is mobile-ticketing options making it possible for fans to buy, manage, and transfer tickets from the A-State Ticket office. The Red Wolves App is the tool for accessing mobile tickets to enter 2023-24 A-State home athletics events.

To streamline the adoption of mobile tickets by Red Wolves fans, A-State Athletics has created step-by-step instructions and videos of the process available at //AStateRedWolves.com/mobiletickets. Using created or existing Ticketmaster account-login information, 2023 A-State Football season tickets will populate for users as of today, August 4, and any future season or single-game tickets will populate after completing the purchase process.

Printed tickets will be available in advance at the A-State Ticket Office in First National Bank Arena or on game days at FNB Arena and the main ticket windows of Centennial Bank Stadium.

A-State opens the 2023 season Saturday, Sept. 2, at Oklahoma in a game nationally televised on ESPN. The inaugural A-State Football Kickoff Party presented by Ray’s Rump Shack is scheduled for Friday, Aug. 18, inside the Student Activities Center (SAC). Tickets for the A-State Football Preseason Kickoff Party can be purchased online by clicking HERE or calling the Red Wolves Foundation at 870-972-2401.

2023 ARKANSAS STATE FOOTBALL SCHEDULE

Date / Opponent / Time / TV

Sat., Sept. 2 @ Oklahoma | 11:00 AM | ESPN

Sat., Sept. 9 vs Memphis | 6:00 PM | ESPN+

Sat., Sept. 16 vs Stony Brook | 6:00 PM | ESPN+

Sat., Sept. 23 vs Southern Miss | 6:00 PM | TBA

Sat., Sept. 30 @ UMass | TBA | TBA

Sat., Oct. 7 @ Troy | 3:00 PM | TBA

Sat., Oct. 21 vs Coastal Carolina | 6:00 PM | TBA

Sat., Oct. 28 @ ULM } TBA | TB

ASat., Nov. 4 vs Louisiana | 2:00 PM | TBA

Sat., Nov. 11 @ South Alabama | TBA | TBA

Sat., Nov. 18 vs Texas State | 2:00 PM | TBA

Sat., Nov. 25 @ Marshall | TBA | TBA

