Arkansas football kicks off 2023 fall camp

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas football kicked off fall camp Friday morning.

There’s six Region 8 Razorbacks on the roster.

- DL Jashaud Stewart (Jonesboro)

- QB Rykar Acebo (Jonesboro)

- DB John Paul Pickens (Jonesboro)

- OL Terry Wells (Wynne)

- WR Marlon Crockett (Searcy)

- DB Sladen Webb (Marion)

Sam Pittman was pleased with the first workout. “We got such a good group of kids,” Pittman said. “And hungry to win. It starts with the leadership that we have on our team from the players. Thought we had a really good practice for the first day. Not a lot of balls on the ground. Not a lot of picks being thrown. The transition was good. Got a lot done, it’s a good first day.”

Senior quarterback KJ Jefferson was selected to the Maxwell Award watch list earlier this week. He likes the new look receiving corps. “Great connection today,” he said. “Just being able to have the summer with those guys, those transfers that came in, building time and getting the chemistry down pat. And then coming in on our off day, doing the same thing. Just making sure we can feel each other out. How I’m going to throw the ball, where I’m going to throw the ball, stuff like that. Today was a great positive day for the whole receiving corps and quarterbacks.”

Arkansas will have 25 practices in a span of 29 days before the season opener. The Razorbacks face Western Carolina on Saturday, September 2nd at War Memorial Stadium.

