Arkansas State football holds 2023 Media Day

The A-State linebacker talked with the Jonesboro Sun's Kevin Turbeville at A-State media days...
By Logan Whaley
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 4:18 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - As the first week of fall camp wraps up, Arkansas State football held its media day at the Centennial Bank Athletics Operations Center Friday afternoon.

Butch Jones’ squad has had two practices so far in fall camp. Media Day was a chance to hear from the leader of the pack along with offensive coordinator Keith Heckendorf, defensive coordinator Rob Harley as well as players on all sides of the football.

It’s also our first chance to hear from the contenders in the starting quarterback race. J.T. Shrout arrived in Jonesboro after stops at Tennessee and Colorado. Jaxon Dailey enters his second season with the Red Wolves.

You can check out full interviews with each coach and player above.

The Red Wolves will kick off their season Saturday, September 2 at Oklahoma for an 11:00 a.m. kickoff on ESPN.

