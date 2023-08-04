Aug. 4: What you need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headlines

Today is going to be another hot day with a heat index over 105° in many areas.

Heat advisories and Excessive heat warnings are in effect for most of Region 8.

Temperatures will top out in the mid-to-upper 90s today across the area.

Rain chances remain low today, but they are the highest in the Bootheel.

The clouds from storms in SEMO will help out some of us with the heat.

Rain chances go up for most of Region 8 heading into the weekend, and cooler air will move in next week as the dome of high pressure finally moves back to the west.

Meteorologist Aaron Castleberry has your forecast coming up on Good Morning Region 8.

News Headlines

An Arkansas family held at gunpoint by Texas police talk about the incident.

A fire at a tire shop Thursday is under investigation.

There’s a growing movement to ban government officials from investing in stocks.

One family begs for help following an issue they allege happened when repairing their car.

After Blytheville police obtained warrants for a local business owner on charges of trafficking of persons, people in town were worried.

We have a tear-jerking update to a story about a teen making a difference in his community.

Chase Gage and Macy Davis will have details on these stories and more coming up at 6 a.m. on Good Morning Region 8.

