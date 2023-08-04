Crash shuts down lanes on Highway 412 in Greene County

Energy Alert
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 4:38 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
GREENE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - All lanes on Highway 412 in Greene County are closed following a crash.

K8 Chief Meteorologist Ryan Vaughan said the wreck happened just west of Ms. Addie’s Restaurant.

Details on the crash and possible injuries are limited at this time.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area while crews work to clear the scene.

K8 News will update this story once new information becomes available.

