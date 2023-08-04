Crash shuts down lanes on Highway 412 in Greene County

GREENE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - All lanes on Highway 412 in Greene County are closed following a crash.

K8 Chief Meteorologist Ryan Vaughan said the wreck happened just west of Ms. Addie’s Restaurant.

There is a bad accident on Highway 412 in Greene County west of Mrs. Addies. All lanes are closed. Avoid the area. Stop and pull to the right for emergency vehicles. — Ryan Vaughan (@ryanvaughan) August 4, 2023

Details on the crash and possible injuries are limited at this time.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area while crews work to clear the scene.

