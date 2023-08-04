Crash with injuries shuts down Jonesboro road

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A crash with injuries Friday morning has shut down one Jonesboro street and blocked traffic on another.

The Jonesboro Police Department reported the crash happened around 8:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 4, on East Johnson Avenue near Tommy’s Car Wash.

The crash was reported near Tommy's Express Car Wash off of East Johnson Avenue in Jonesboro, as viewed from our First National Bank weather camera. (K8)

JPD said one lane of westbound Johnson Avenue and all of Visions Avenue were blocked.

Police, fire, and EMS are all on the scene.

Motorists are urged to use caution and yield to responding emergency vehicles.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.