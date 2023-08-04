Districts ramping up security before school year begins

MAMMOTH SPRING, Ark. (KAIT) - Although many schools are still on summer break, some returned to the classroom recently.

Despite the school year being so young, a school in Memphis was already placed on lockdown due to an armed man attempting to enter its building.

Due to heavy security measures at the school, the man was apprehended by police before entering the building.

The doors to the school were one of the main pieces involved in keeping the man out.

Some schools across Arkansas will soon be using doors similar to those in the Memphis school.

The Mammoth Spring School District is one of them.

Superintendent Jennie Whisnant explained she was confident in her purchase after seeing how the doors withstood an intruder.

“I feel like we’re making the right choices,” Whisnant explained. “I think when we do our research, and we look at what’s the best value for our dollar, and what can we do the most with, yeah, I do think we made the right choice, and it makes a difference.”

The doors being replaced had weak points and large pieces of glass that could easily be busted out, citing the need to replace them.

“They are a lot sturdier. There’s no access through the small window here. They can’t get their arm down and unlock it,” Whisnant said.

Mammoth Spring is known to be one of the smallest districts in the state.

Nonetheless, over the last few years, the school has been able to spend thousands of dollars to upgrade campus security.

“The legislature and the governor both felt like security needed to be a top priority, and they allocated some special money for the districts to help do upgrades,” Whisnant said.

In recent years, the school has added features such as a buzzer door system, among other things.

The superintendent said it’s disappointing for security to be this high at a place of education but understands how necessary it is.

“It’s a shame that we have to do this, but unfortunately, it is necessary, and this is something we have to do nowadays to protect our kids because they’re the most precious thing that we have,” Whisnant said.

The district is working to install all new doors on campus by the first day of school.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.