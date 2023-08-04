Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Dog spotted running loose on interstate during rush hour

A dog running along Interstate 95 brought traffic to a standstill in Philadelphia. (WPVI)
By WPVI
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 1:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) - A dog running along Interstate 95 brought traffic to a standstill in Philadelphia.

The dog is now at a pet care center and authorities are trying to find its owner.

WPVI’s Chopper 6 showed the dog running along the interstate Friday morning during rush hour.

He was first spotted at about 7:20 a.m. on the southbound lanes before running along I-95, dodging and weaving through traffic.

At one point he crossed the temporary lanes that were constructed after the highway collapsed in June.

At some point during the mile-long chase, the dog was hit by a large truck. He was knocked over, but got up and kept running, appearing to be uninjured by the collision.

Eventually, the dog was cornered by Pennsylvania State Police off the side of the highway.

They took him here to Town and Country Pet Care Center to be looked at.

General manager Angela Carpino said the dog is getting the care it needs, including an examination by a vet and a chance to settle.

“He definitely went through a little bit of trauma,” she said. “You can definitely tell by his body language, the heavy panting, he’s definitely still nervous.”

Now the search is on for the dog’s owner. If no one claims him, she said he’ll go to Bucks County SPCA.

“He had a collar so we’re pretty sure. We did scan him for a microchip, which nothing came up,” Carpino said. “There’s a few things that we have to do to identify that it is your dog because a lot of people see the dog and they’re like ‘Oh, that’s my dog.’ But you do have to prove it.”

If you are the dog’s owner or you know who it belongs to, please contact the Pet Care Center at 215-770-2788.

Copyright 2023 WPVI via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael Lang, who had just left the Walmart store when he saw the dark plume of smoke, drove to...
Road reopens after firefighters battle heat, massive tire shop fire
Blytheville business owner arrested for human trafficking
Blytheville business owner arrested for human trafficking
24 dogs, seven cats, and one pig were rescued from a Greene County home by the Northeast...
32 animals rescued from Greene County home
$9,000 worth of baby formula cans seized during traffic stop in Jonesboro
$9,000 of baby formula seized during traffic stop
Construction began Aug. 1 on the $700 million Hybar rebar mill, according to City Councilmember...
Ground broken on $700 million steel mill project

Latest News

A letter from Arkansas Secretary of State John Thurston said the group needed 54,422 signatures...
CAPES fails to acquire enough signatures for Arkansas LEARNS Act referendum
FILE - Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin speaks during a news conference at the Pentagon in...
Pentagon warns of disruptions as Army, Marines both lack confirmed leaders for first time
Taylor Swift shared a special moment with Bianka Bryant, daughter of Kobe and Vanessa, while...
Video shows Taylor Swift hugging Kobe and Vanessa Bryant’s daughter Bianka during concert
Authorities are investigating after a cyberattack struck city computers in Pensacola, Fla.,...
A cyberattack has disrupted hospitals and health care in 5 states
FILE - Republican presidential candidate Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks during a campaign...
No AP Psychology credit for Florida students after clash over teaching about gender