Downtown Paragould event gives people a chance to cool off

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - For those looking for a place to beat the heat this weekend, Paragould has a creative way to bring families together and keep everyone cool.

Main Street Paragould is hosting a street splash in downtown where they will hook a firetruck up to a hydrant and let people run through and cool off.

Director of Main Street Paragould Miranda Reynolds said it is all thanks to their partnerships around town.

“We get to partner with PLWC for the water usage and then all of our different emergency medical services bring a touch a truck aspect and it’s just a great event that unites the community,” Reynolds said.

Saturday’s splash street will begin around 11 a.m. and finish around 1 p.m. on Saturday, August 5.

