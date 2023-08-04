Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

FUMC members gather for first service following judge’s ruling

By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 10:49 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The First United Methodist Church is hoping to move forward after a months-long dispute.

A ceremony took place at its building on Thursday, Aug. 3., where the church was rededicated and songs were sung.

It comes after a judge ruled in June 2023 that the Stay FUMC group could return to the building following a lawsuit concerning a second disaffiliation vote in Dec. 2022 over the property.

Following the ceremony, a social and informational meeting was held where members could ask questions about the church’s current state and its future.

Recently-appointed Pastor David Hoffman said he was excited to see all the members come together after months of being apart.

“Everybody was back together and greeting folks they haven’t seen in a while and just enjoying being back together again because it’s been a little bit,” he said.

The property was turned over to the church on Tuesday, Aug. 1.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Blytheville business owner arrested for human trafficking
Blytheville business owner arrested for human trafficking
A 23-year-old woman faces a negligent homicide charge after investigators say she played a role...
Woman charged in teen’s drowning
Michael Lang, who had just left the Walmart store when he saw the dark plume of smoke, drove to...
Road reopens after firefighters battle heat, massive tire shop fire
Construction began Aug. 1 on the $700 million Hybar rebar mill, according to City Councilmember...
Ground broken on $700 million steel mill project
A downed signal head has forced traffic to move slowly at a busy Jonesboro intersection.
Traffic slows as crews respond to downed signal light

Latest News

Michael Lang, who had just left the Walmart store when he saw the dark plume of smoke, drove to...
Road reopens after firefighters battle heat, massive tire shop fire
A Southeast Missouri family is without a car after a trip to the Walmart service department.
‘Please let us get our car’: Family begs Walmart for help after alleging service center damages car
24 dogs, seven cats, and one pig were rescued from a Greene County home by the Northeast...
32 animals rescued from Greene County home
Arkansas State football features size on offensive line & experienced secondary