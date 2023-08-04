FUMC members gather for first service following judge’s ruling

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The First United Methodist Church is hoping to move forward after a months-long dispute.

A ceremony took place at its building on Thursday, Aug. 3., where the church was rededicated and songs were sung.

It comes after a judge ruled in June 2023 that the Stay FUMC group could return to the building following a lawsuit concerning a second disaffiliation vote in Dec. 2022 over the property.

Following the ceremony, a social and informational meeting was held where members could ask questions about the church’s current state and its future.

Recently-appointed Pastor David Hoffman said he was excited to see all the members come together after months of being apart.

“Everybody was back together and greeting folks they haven’t seen in a while and just enjoying being back together again because it’s been a little bit,” he said.

The property was turned over to the church on Tuesday, Aug. 1.

