Help us Stuff the Bus this tax-free weekend

Just past the stroke of midnight, moms and dads getting their kids ready for back-to-school can shop tax-free.(MGN)
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 9:22 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Just past midnight, moms and dads getting their kids ready for back-to-school can shop tax-free.

Arkansas’s Tax-Free Weekend runs from 12:01 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 5, through 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 6.

During that time, shoppers can purchase certain items free of state and local sales or use taxes.

In addition to school supplies, like notebooks and crayons, clothing and electronic devices, including computers and e-readers, are eligible.

Click here to see the Arkansas Department of Finance Administration’s complete list of eligible tax-free items and those that are exempt.

The annual Stuff the Bus school supply drive will be held Saturday, Aug. 5, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The annual Stuff the Bus school supply drive will be held Saturday, Aug. 5, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.(United Way of Northeast Arkansas)

While you’re out shopping for your children, don’t forget to help us Stuff the Bus.

The annual school supply drive will be held Saturday, Aug. 5, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

We’ll be collecting items in 7 counties to benefit 19 school districts. Just look for the yellow bus at your local Walmart store.

