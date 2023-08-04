Energy Alert
Influencer Andrew Tate released from house arrest while he awaits human trafficking and rape trial

Andrew Tate leaves the Court of Appeal building followed by his lawyer Eugen Vidineac in...
Andrew Tate leaves the Court of Appeal building followed by his lawyer Eugen Vidineac in Bucharest, Romania, Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023. Andrew Tate, the divisive social media personality who is charged in Romania with rape, human trafficking, and forming a criminal gang to sexually exploit women, appealed against a court's decision to keep him and his brother under house arrest for the duration of his trial.(AP Photo/Andreea Alexandru)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 4:36 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — Andrew Tate, the divisive internet influencer who is charged in Romania with rape, human trafficking, and forming a criminal gang to sexually exploit women, won an appeal on Friday to be released from house arrest and will instead be put under judicial control measures, his spokesperson said.

The exact restrictions that Tate will face were not immediately made public.

The decision at the Bucharest Court of Appeal comes after prosecutors formally indicted the 36-year-old Tate in June along with his brother Tristan and two Romanian women in the same case. All four were arrested in late December near Bucharest, and have denied the allegations against them.

