Lyon College to hold first-ever yard sale

BATESVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - A Northeast Arkansas college is hosting a yard sale to help its students.

Lyon College announced it would host a yard sale on campus on Saturday, Aug. 5.

Lyon has a large tent full of furniture, technology, and even clothing the school no longer needs.

A large group will also be on hand with things to sell.

“I have somewhere between 30 and 40 families coming in with popups tomorrow [Saturday],” said Yard Sale Organizer Pam Palermo. “They’ll be here at 6:30 in the morning setting up. We’ll be open at eight o’clock, and we’ll close down at one o’clock, and we look forward to everyone coming out to Lyon College.”

Palermo said all proceeds raised through the items sold in Lyon’s tent will go back to students.

“All of our proceeds from our tent for Lyon College will go toward scholarships for our students,” she said. “We’re really excited about the money that we’ll make and the donations that we’ll get that will go toward scholarships.”

