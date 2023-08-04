Energy Alert
Motorcyclist succumbs to crash injuries

By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 8:12 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - A Paragould man critically injured in a motorcycle crash has succumbed to his injuries.

On Friday, Aug. 4, Arkansas State Police released the preliminary fatal crash report in the death of 27-year-old Charles Blake Isom.

ASP reported Isom was eastbound on Pruetts Chapel Road around 7:25 p.m. Saturday, July 29, when he applied the foot brake on his 2007 Honda CBS, causing the vehicle to “go into a skid” and lose control.

According to the report, Isom laid the bike on its side three different times before being thrown off.

He was taken to the Elvis Presley Trauma Center at Regional One Health in Memphis, where he later died.

