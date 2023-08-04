Energy Alert
Storms knock out power to thousands

By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 7:52 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Storms Friday morning knocked out power to thousands of Region 8 residents.

Many of the outages were reported in Craighead, where more than 4,500 customers were reported without electricity.

According to CECC, 398 customers in Lawrence County and 261 customers in Greene County also lost power.

Around 7:30 a.m., K8 radar showed a line of strong storms stretching from Clay County into Tennessee.

