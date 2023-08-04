Storms knock out power to thousands

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Storms Friday morning knocked out power to thousands of Region 8 residents.

Craighead Electric Cooperative Corp. reported at 7:45 a.m. that 5,486 customers had lost power.

Many of the outages were reported in Craighead, where more than 4,500 customers were reported without electricity.

According to CECC, 398 customers in Lawrence County and 261 customers in Greene County also lost power.

Around 7:30 a.m., K8 radar showed a line of strong storms stretching from Clay County into Tennessee. (KAIT-TV)

