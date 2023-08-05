Person rescued after falling in rail tank car

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - One person has been rescued after officials say he fell in a rail tank car.

According to the desk sergeant with the Jonesboro Police Department, crews were called around 7:30 p.m. to Trinity Rail.

K8 Anchor and Chief Investigative Reporter Chris Carter said the Jonesboro Fire Department was focused on a tank car on the railroad tracks.

According to Jonesboro Fire Chief Marty Hamrick, a worker fell into a tank that had chemical products in it and “became incapacitated by the fumes that the product was producing.”

“Once we arrived on scene, they were able to set up some ventilation and clear the air up inside the tank,” Hamrick said.

Hamrick said the victim recovered enough to assist crews in getting himself out of the tank.

MedicOne and Hazmat crews were also called to the scene.

A decontamination process was conducted on the victim. Afterward, Hamrick said he was turned over to emergency medical services and taken to the hospital to be treated.

