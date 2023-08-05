Energy Alert
Person rescued after falling in rail tank car

Crews respond to rescue situation in Jonesboro
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 8:03 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - One person has been rescued after officials say he fell in a rail tank car.

According to the desk sergeant with the Jonesboro Police Department, crews were called around 7:30 p.m. to Trinity Rail.

K8 Anchor and Chief Investigative Reporter Chris Carter said the Jonesboro Fire Department was focused on a tank car on the railroad tracks.

According to Jonesboro Fire Chief Marty Hamrick, a worker fell into a tank that had chemical products in it and “became incapacitated by the fumes that the product was producing.”

“Once we arrived on scene, they were able to set up some ventilation and clear the air up inside the tank,” Hamrick said.

Hamrick said the victim recovered enough to assist crews in getting himself out of the tank.

MedicOne and Hazmat crews were also called to the scene.

A decontamination process was conducted on the victim. Afterward, Hamrick said he was turned over to emergency medical services and taken to the hospital to be treated.

UPDATE: I’m told the victim has been rescued and was able to help himself out of the train car. He’s been taken to the ER. @Region8News Jonesboro Fire and Rescue on scene of a tank tank near Trinity Rain where a person is said to have fallen into a tank

Posted by Chris Carter - KAIT on Friday, August 4, 2023

K8 News will continue to gather information and provide updates to this story.

