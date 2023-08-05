Duo recounts woman’s story told through diary entries

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Elisabeth Hartsell was just 13 years old when she was gifted with a diary and wrote her first entry.

Little did she know that almost a century later, those diaries would be found and shared on social media.

In 1931, Elisabeth opened her diary and wrote her first entry, and her grandson Mark Mckinney and his partner for this project Liz Duren said the rest is history.

“We said we’re going to start his grandmother’s story from the beginning in 1931, and she wrote every day for ten and a half years,” Duren said.

“Didn’t miss one day. Didn’t miss one day,” McKinney added.

McKinney said until this project, the diaries hadn’t been touched since his grandmother’s passing in 1969.

Duren voices Elisabeth for the videos they post to Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok, while McKinney does the camera and editing work.

Duren said you can see the growth in Elisabeth throughout the diary entries.

“She starts when she was 13 years old, and we see her go from this young teenager all the way to a married life and a mother of her own two children,” Duren said.

There are four total diaries, two of which are five-year diaries. This means each page contains entries from the same date over five years.

When Elisabeth’s daughter read the diaries, Duren said she was shocked.

“And she [Elisabeth’s daughter] said ‘I never knew these things about my mom, I don’t know this woman in this diary. My mother was a very different person,’” Duren said.

While there are still countless diary entries for the duo to recount on social media, they have something else they’d like to do.

“Our dream is to finish these diaries and fly out to this part of the world with someone with a camera and a sound guy and kind of walk in her footsteps and go to the places she went to and meet some of these people,” said Duren. “I’ve been able to talk to just on the phone. I think that’s the dream. A little documentary.”

