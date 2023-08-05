Forrest City puts on Charlie Brown production

FORREST CITY, Ark. (KAIT) - Little Theatre’s production of “You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown” will be in Forrest City.

The family-friendly musical production will take place on Saturday, Aug. 5, from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m., at the East Arkansas Community College Fine Arts Center at 1700 Newcastle Road in Forrest City.

Join Charlie Brown, Snoopy, and the gang as they go through another day in the life of Charlie Brown.

Tickets are $10 at the door.

