Gavin Stone dazzles in latest start for AAA Oklahoma City

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Riverside and UCA alum continued his second-half hot stretch Friday night. Gavin Stone tossed six no-hit innings for Triple-A Oklahoma City, striking out 10 and earning the win as the Dodgers beat Round Rock 7-1.

The @okc_dodgers' MiLB-leading 71st win featured 10 K's and 6 no-hit frames from Gavin Stone (@Dodgers' No. 4 prospect): https://t.co/QqvdWxqyNH pic.twitter.com/X1uhlMEqt0 — Minor League Baseball (@MiLB) August 5, 2023

Gavin Stone was all sorts of 🔥 tonight!



He fires 6 scoreless and no-hit innings with 10 strikeouts! pic.twitter.com/ZMDFQALjea — Oklahoma City Dodgers (@okc_dodgers) August 5, 2023

Lake City’s finest only allowed 2 baserunners in his outing, both via a walk. He tossed 85 pitches, 55 of them strikes.

It continues what has been a solid stretch for the 24-year-old. Over his last 5 starts, Stone has tossed 27 innings, striking out 31 batters to just 7 walks while owning a 2.67 earned run average and a 3-0 record. Opponents are hitting .175 (17-97) against the right-hander in that span.

MLB.com named Stone the Dodgers’ second-half prospect to watch last month. The website also lists Stone as Los Angeles’ fourth-best prospect in the organization, along with the best pitching prospect. He’s #47 on MLB’s Top 100 prospect list and #76 on Baseball America’s Midseason Top 100 prospect list.

