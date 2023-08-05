Jonesboro mourns loss of former fire captain

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Jonesboro Fire Department is mourning the loss of its former fire captain Rick Humphrey.

Humphery began as a firefighter in 1988. He was promoted to Driver in 1991, and then to Captain in 1997 where he remained until his retirement in 2014.

Humphery served 26 years in the Jonesboro Fire Department.

He received Firefighter of the Year in 1997, and the LD Hickey Lifesaving Award in 2004 for his efforts in rescuing a woman from her burning home.

Humphery held the positions of both Union President for Jonesboro Firefighters Local 3718 and President of Jonesboro Firefighters Association.

When he wasn’t at the station, you could find him golfing, fishing, hunting, or hanging out with friends.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.