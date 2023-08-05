Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Officers find dog abandoned at airport after owner told needs crate to fly, police say

Police say they found a dog abandoned at the Pittsburgh International Airport.
Police say they found a dog abandoned at the Pittsburgh International Airport.(Allegheny County Police Department)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 8:56 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PITTSBURGH (Gray News) - Authorities in Pennsylvania say a dog was found in a stroller at the Pittsburgh International Airport early Friday.

According to the Allegheny County Police Department, officers working at the airport were called to assist after the dog was found at about 5:30 a.m.

Police said they were able to find a microchip but could not reach the dog’s owner.

Authorities said they discovered that the dog’s owner was told by an airline that the dog had to be placed in a crate to fly.

The owner then abandoned the dog near the short-term parking lot and boarded their flight, according to police.

Officers said they contacted the state dog warden to safely turn over the dog. A charge of animal abandonment is expected to be filed against the pet owner.

“Don’t leave your pets behind!” the department shared.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael Lang, who had just left the Walmart store when he saw the dark plume of smoke, drove to...
Road reopens after firefighters battle heat, massive tire shop fire
Helicopters have arrived as all lanes on Highway 412 in Greene County are closed following a...
Highway 412 reopens following crash
24 dogs, seven cats, and one pig were rescued from a Greene County home by the Northeast...
Animal shelter stuggles with space after rescuing multiple animals from home
Blytheville business owner arrested for human trafficking
Blytheville business owner arrested for human trafficking
A Southeast Missouri family is without a car after a trip to the Walmart service department.
‘We are so grateful’: Walmart pays up after family car is damaged at store’s auto center

Latest News

A Texas judge ruled Friday that the state’s abortion ban has proven too restrictive for women...
Judge rules Texas’ abortion ban is too restrictive for women with pregnancy complications
Football Friday Night Vault: 2001 Wynne (FFN Team, Coach, Player of the Year)
Crews respond to rescue situation in Jonesboro
Person rescued after falling in rail tank car
Nine members of Congress wait to enter Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, Friday, Aug. 4,...
Shots again fired at site of Parkland school massacre in reenactment after lawmakers visit