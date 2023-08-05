Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Over 900 students graduating in A-State Summer Commencement

Arkansas State University will soon host its 2023 Summer Commencement ceremony.
Arkansas State University will soon host its 2023 Summer Commencement ceremony.(KAIT)
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Aug. 5, 2023 at 5:14 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State University will soon host its 2023 Summer Commencement ceremony.

According to a news release, the ceremony will take place on Saturday, Aug. 12, at 10 a.m. at First National Bank Arena.

Chancellor Todd Shields will be handing out degrees to over 900 students from the university’s eight colleges.

Graduates will represent the following:

  • Agriculture
  • Neil Griffin College of Business
  • Education and Behavioral Science
  • Engineering and Computer Science
  • Liberal Arts and Communication
  • Nursing and Health Professions
  • Sciences and Mathematics
  • University College.

Graduates will receive degrees ranging in doctoral, specialist, master, bachelor, and associate.

Doors will open at 8:30 a.m., and guests are encouraged to allow plenty of time to reach the campus and find parking.

You can read more about the event on A-State’s website.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Helicopters have arrived as all lanes on Highway 412 in Greene County are closed following a...
Highway 412 reopens following crash
A Southeast Missouri family is without a car after a trip to the Walmart service department.
‘We are so grateful’: Walmart pays up after family car is damaged at store’s auto center
Crews respond to rescue situation in Jonesboro
Person rescued after falling in rail tank car
Craighead Electric Cooperative Corp. reported at 7:45 a.m. that 5,486 customers had lost power.
Storms knock out power to thousands
The crash was reported near Tommy's Express Car Wash off of East Johnson Avenue in Jonesboro,...
Crash with injuries shuts down Jonesboro road

Latest News

United Way of Northeast Arkansas made donations to the Wynne School District and Cross County...
United Way makes donations to two school districts.
The Jonesboro Fire Department is mourning the loss of its former fire captain Rick Humphrey.
Jonesboro mourns loss of former fire captain
The Piggott Elementary School hosted its annual Backpack Bash for students needing school...
Piggott Elementary School hosts annual Backpack Bash
$9,000 worth of baby formula cans seized during traffic stop in Jonesboro
$9,000 of baby formula seized during traffic stop