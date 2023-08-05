Over 900 students graduating in A-State Summer Commencement
Published: Aug. 5, 2023 at 5:14 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State University will soon host its 2023 Summer Commencement ceremony.
According to a news release, the ceremony will take place on Saturday, Aug. 12, at 10 a.m. at First National Bank Arena.
Chancellor Todd Shields will be handing out degrees to over 900 students from the university’s eight colleges.
Graduates will represent the following:
- Agriculture
- Neil Griffin College of Business
- Education and Behavioral Science
- Engineering and Computer Science
- Liberal Arts and Communication
- Nursing and Health Professions
- Sciences and Mathematics
- University College.
Graduates will receive degrees ranging in doctoral, specialist, master, bachelor, and associate.
Doors will open at 8:30 a.m., and guests are encouraged to allow plenty of time to reach the campus and find parking.
You can read more about the event on A-State’s website.
Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.