Over 900 students graduating in A-State Summer Commencement

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State University will soon host its 2023 Summer Commencement ceremony.

According to a news release, the ceremony will take place on Saturday, Aug. 12, at 10 a.m. at First National Bank Arena.

Chancellor Todd Shields will be handing out degrees to over 900 students from the university’s eight colleges.

Graduates will represent the following:

Agriculture

Neil Griffin College of Business

Education and Behavioral Science

Engineering and Computer Science

Liberal Arts and Communication

Nursing and Health Professions

Sciences and Mathematics

University College.

Graduates will receive degrees ranging in doctoral, specialist, master, bachelor, and associate.

Doors will open at 8:30 a.m., and guests are encouraged to allow plenty of time to reach the campus and find parking.

You can read more about the event on A-State’s website.

