Piggott Elementary School hosts annual Backpack Bash

PIGGOTT, Ark. (KAIT) - The Piggott Elementary School hosted its annual Backpack Bash for students needing school supplies.

The event took place Saturday, Aug. 5, on the grounds of the Hemingway-Pfeiffer Museum and the Matilda and Karl Pfeiffer Museum.

The Backpack Bash event was a fun gathering that brought parents and students together. The event was also an opportunity to give away backpacks filled with supplies for K-6 students and school supplies for 7-12 students.

In addition, the occasion provided hot dogs and snow cones to the attendees.

