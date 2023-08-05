Piggott Elementary School hosts annual Backpack Bash
Published: Aug. 5, 2023 at 12:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PIGGOTT, Ark. (KAIT) - The Piggott Elementary School hosted its annual Backpack Bash for students needing school supplies.
The event took place Saturday, Aug. 5, on the grounds of the Hemingway-Pfeiffer Museum and the Matilda and Karl Pfeiffer Museum.
The Backpack Bash event was a fun gathering that brought parents and students together. The event was also an opportunity to give away backpacks filled with supplies for K-6 students and school supplies for 7-12 students.
In addition, the occasion provided hot dogs and snow cones to the attendees.
