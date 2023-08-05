Powhatan Historic State Park hosts sewing class

POWHATAN, Ark. (KAIT) - Powhatan Historic State Park is hosting a sewing class.

The class will take place Aug. 5, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The park staff will teach participants basic sewing techniques and the history of sewing.

There, people can learn basic stitches, how to read a pattern, and how to plan a sewing project. Participants will leave with their own sewing kit.

The registration fee is $25. Space is limited.

To register for the workshops, email Zachary.elledge@arkansas.gov or call 870-878-6765.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.