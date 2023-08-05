United Way makes donations to two school districts.

WYNNE, Ark. (KAIT) - United Way of Northeast Arkansas made donations to the Wynne School District and Cross County School District on Saturday for “Stuff the Bus”.

The organization made $5,000 in donations to each school.

Sherry Breckenridge is the District Parent Coordinator with the Wynne School District she was out on Saturday in Wynne, several months after a tornado ripped the city, there are still families in need.

“The need for those supplies and then when you add into the school piece, the family piece, and the number of families who lost everything, it’s a great need,” she said.

Heather Coats is the executive director of United Way of Northeast Arkansas. She said the organization wanted to help the districts. The Wynne School District suffered extensive damage during the tornado.

“Five thousand dollars can do a lot, especially this weekend where it’s tax-free, it’s going to stretch even more,” she said.

The school made its rounds across Walmart, looking for items students need for the year, some in more demand after the tornado.

“Backpacks, a lot of students lost their backpacks,” said Breckenridge.

Plus other items like crayons, pencils, and paper. All this can cost a family hundreds of dollars.

“That can be an expense that they really can’t afford right now while they’re trying to recover from everything else that they lost during the tornado, so school supplies is one small way that takes a burden off those families,” she said.

So far, this year’s numbers are listed below:

4,642 items donated

2,661 donated by the community

1,656 donations from the united way

$609.50 from cash donations

According to Breckenridge, the number of donated items this year has increased significantly compared to last year, which saw only 800 items donated.

You can still help by calling United Way of Northeast Arkansas or visiting their website at uwnea.org and clicking donate.

