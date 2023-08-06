2023 FFN Preseason Tour: Cross County

CHERRY VALLEY, Ark. (KAIT) - The Football Friday Night Preseason Tour continues at Cross County.

The Thunderbirds enter year three under head coach Cody Goulart. He says he’s pleased with the depth, seeing the number of players on his team increase to 35.

“We are not going to have 9 or 10 guys playing two-way football,” Goulart said. “We are going to be a be to sub guys in and out, there might be four or five guys playing two ways, and we are able to get some rest and some breaks behind those guys, and we are excited about those things.”

The Thunderbirds won 2 games last season, but return the bulk of the team and will start a mix of seniors and underclassmen.

“This year the [offensive] line is going to be a lot younger, it will be a lot of tenth graders, but they are all big kids, and they all are going to play really hard for us and I think they can do the job,” senior quarterback and linebacker Konnor Wilson said. “With the receivers, we have a lot more speed out there and be more of a dual threat.”

Goulart says the team has plenty of speed and depth as the T-Birds look to take the leap in 2A-2.

“We are flying to the ball, that’s the biggest thing on defense, we got to fly to the ball,” senior linebacker and running back Jordan Whiteside said. “We want to win. We are taking it game by game, and we want to be playing in War Memorial in December, so that is the biggest goal for the team right now.”

The Thunderbirds open their season Friday, August 25 at Harrisburg.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.