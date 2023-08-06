2023 FFN Preseason Tour: Forrest City

FORREST CITY, Ark. (KAIT) - A young, but experienced Forrest City group hopes to take the next step forward under second-year head coach Ronald Lewis in 2023.

With 16 starters (8 offense, 8 defense) returning from last season, Lewis says the group has gotten bigger, faster and stronger within the first true offseason under the head coach.

“No one was really working with them at that point in time, so this offseason we made it an emphasis to get bigger, faster and stronger,” Lewis said.

The team has one word on the back of their practice jersey: Brotherhood. It’s a motto the Mustangs will live by this season as the team looks to improve from their 1-9 record last season.

“Our brotherhood motto is pretty much having a team-led leadership type of model,” Lewis said. “We just want to account for one another and so that just became our motto, we want to be stewards for one another.”

“Brotherhood is a big thing for Forrest City and this team,” senior defensive back Kyman Lee added. “That’s why we carry it on our back and carry it with us every time we come to practice.”

As for the team, Lewis wants the team to play up-tempo, saying the goal is to get a play off every 20 seconds.

“The improvement that I’ve been seeing man, it makes me smile when I think about it,” junior quarterback Dakwon Scott said. “We’re able to compete. You can tell we’re experienced this year. Last year, we were mostly a young team. Now, we’re experienced. We’re ready.”

On defense, the group looks to wreak havoc up front with a solid defensive line that Lewis says is one of the biggest strengths of the team.

“D-Line is getting off the ball faster,” Lee said. “[We’re] really getting up-tempo and up-pace and trying to let up as many points as we did last year.”

Forrest City opens its season at home against Robinson on September 1.

