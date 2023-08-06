Energy Alert
2023 FFN Preseason Tour: Wynne

The Yellowjackets open their season at Marion August 25(KAIT-TV)
By Logan Whaley
Published: Aug. 5, 2023 at 7:41 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
WYNNE, Ark. (KAIT) - The Football Friday Night Preseason Tour stops in Wynne.

The Yellowjackets enjoyed their first week of practices back at Yellowjacket Stadium. New turf was installed recently as the school continues to rebuild from the tornado.

Yellowjacket Stadium Flyover

Simply breathtaking!

Posted by Wynne Public Schools on Monday, July 24, 2023

It’s just one of several storylines for Wynne this season... they’ll have a new head coach. Longtime Rison coach Clay Totty will roam the Yellowjacket sidelines this season.

Despite the adversity, the team still has high expectations.

“Wynne is a traditional place so there is always high expectations and we like that,” Totty said. “There is no such thing as normal for us. We still have sleds, we don’t have goalposts, we have to wait on our kids to get bussed over everywhere. We are certainly not going to lower the expectations of Wynne. We are still going to demand our kids be where they are supposed to be and work hard and all those things it takes to be a successful program.”

Totty will bring a new-look offense to Wynne this season, utilizing a split-back style of offense.

“Our offense is totally different, nothing is really the same,” senior offensive lineman Cole Jordan said. “We are actually adding passes to it, it’s not all runs... I just want to see us come together and do good, and make it all the way if we can.”

The Yellowjackets went 9-3 last year, falling at Parkview in the second round of the 5A Playoffs. With the new coach and the new team, mixed with the adversities of a tornado, the team believes they’ll be stronger in the long run because of it.

“We got some pretty tough people to begin with,” senior offensive lineman Will Booth said. “A bunch of people have grown stronger, mentally stronger too after the tornado.”

“[Some] people left so we are trying to get better at what we do,” senior linebacker and running back Mason Stallings added. “[We’ll] be solid.”

Wynne opens their season at Marion Friday, August 25.

