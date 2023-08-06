Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Child killed, 5 people injured in shooting at Louisiana home

FILE - A child was killed in a shooting at a home in Lafayette, Louisiana on Saturday.
FILE - A child was killed in a shooting at a home in Lafayette, Louisiana on Saturday.(MGN)
By KPLC Digital Team and Amanda Alvarado
Published: Aug. 6, 2023 at 10:42 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAFAYETTE, La. (KPLC/Gray News) - One child was killed and five other people were shot following an incident Saturday morning in Lafayette, Lousiana, according to KPLC.

Two police officers are among those seriously injured.

At least three Lafayette police officers responded after 2 a.m. Saturday. When they arrived, someone fired at them, wounding two officers. Another officer returned fire.

Three additional victims were struck by gunfire during the incident, including a woman and two children. It is unclear who shot them.

Deputies describe the officers’ injuries as serious and say the other victims are in critical condition. The suspect was also shot, although it’s unclear the extent of their injuries.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Helicopters have arrived as all lanes on Highway 412 in Greene County are closed following a...
Highway 412 reopens following crash
A Southeast Missouri family is without a car after a trip to the Walmart service department.
‘We are so grateful’: Walmart pays up after family car is damaged at store’s auto center
Crews respond to rescue situation in Jonesboro
Person rescued after falling in rail tank car
Some schools across Arkansas will soon be using doors similar to those in the Memphis school.
Districts ramping up security before school year begins
The tax Holiday also benefits local small businesses, including those in the West Park Mall
New law requires all cities and counties participate in Tax Free Weekend

Latest News

US players react following a miss in the penalty shootout during the Women's World Cup round of...
US loses to Sweden on penalty kicks in earliest Women’s World Cup exit ever
FILE - This combo of file images shows Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, left, and Tesla and SpaceX...
Musk says his cage fight with Zuckerberg will be streamed on X
FILE - Veterans, military family members and advocates call for Senate Republicans to change...
Veterans see historic expansion of benefits for toxic exposure as new law nears anniversary
Cellphones will receive an alert that reads: “THIS IS A TEST of the National Wireless Emergency...
Nationwide emergency alert test set for October