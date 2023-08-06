First Methodist Church and First United Methodist Church hold services in new locations

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Sunday marked the beginning of a new chapter for two Jonesboro churches.

First Methodist Church and First United Methodist Church celebrated services in new locations.

This comes in the middle of a litigation battle over the location used in Downtown Jonesboro.

After a judge’s ruling in June, ownership of the building was given to First United Methodist Church. This ruling left members of the First Methodist Church, who were occupying the location, without a home.

First Methodist Church found a new location at Arkansas State’s Fowler Center and Cooper Alumni Center.

Brother John Miles is a pastor at First Methodist. He said leaving the downtown site was sad, but there was a lot of hope.

“We had a lot of people. Over 1,200 people came. People were very encouraged. Having Arkansas State Univerisity’s campus to worship on really makes a big difference,” he said.

On the church’s first service, he said he saw smiles all around.

“This is a beautiful place, and we didn’t know that we’d get something this nice and so we’re very excited, very pleased, everyone is very happy,” he said.

He said the location also offered the church to try new things.

“I think this is an opportunity to reach some new people too. We hope to bring some college kids. There’s a lot of great opportunities for us here,” Miles said.

On Main Street, David Hoffman and his congregation celebrated at the First United Methodist Church location. Hoffman said it was the first time many of his congregation were back in over a year.

“I saw smiles on every face. There were tears, folks were just expressing joy and happiness about being back together,” he said. “Some of them hadn’t seen each other in over a year.”

For Hoffman, it was the first time he was in the building too, having been appointed as pastor in July.

“It’s wonderful, it feels like home,” Hoffman said.

Both churches spoke on the future, leaving it in higher hands.

“We’re not sure what’s going to happen, but we know that God is in control, and we feel God’s presence in all of this so we’re just looking forward to whatever he has in store,” said Miles.

“We’re just going to rebuild and find our way into God’s plan for us,” said Hoffman.

