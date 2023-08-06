Structures catch fire in Poinsett County

POINSETT CO, Ark. (KAIT) - Three structures caught on fire today in Poinsett Co next to The City Hall near 143 S Main St. The call came in at 4:03 am.

First responders, Tyronza Police Department, Marked Tree Fire Department, and Trumann Fire Department took the call.

According to The Office of Emergency Management, Scotty Williams, addressed that the structures lost in the fire today was one that used to be an old restaurant, another was an abandoned building, and a third business that was not recognizable due to the fire.

Williams explained that there were no fatalities or injuries at the site.

Poinsett Fire Department is still investigating the cause of the fire.

