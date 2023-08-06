Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Suspected bicycle burglar stops to befriend golden retriever

Security video shows a bike thief stopping to pet and love on a golden retriever. (SOURCE: SAN DIEGO PD)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Aug. 6, 2023 at 12:12 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (CNN) – A thief in California took some time to pet the family dog before stealing an expensive bike.

The encounter was caught on security video.

The video shows the burglary suspect about to leave on a family’s electric bike when a friendly Golden Retriever came out from the house.

The suspect then stops and gives the dog a lot of attention and pets. He can even be heard saying “You’re the coolest dog I’ve ever known, I love you too.”

Police in San Diego said they are now releasing the video from mid-July to help find the suspect.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Helicopters have arrived as all lanes on Highway 412 in Greene County are closed following a...
Highway 412 reopens following crash
A Southeast Missouri family is without a car after a trip to the Walmart service department.
‘We are so grateful’: Walmart pays up after family car is damaged at store’s auto center
Crews respond to rescue situation in Jonesboro
Person rescued after falling in rail tank car
Some schools across Arkansas will soon be using doors similar to those in the Memphis school.
Districts ramping up security before school year begins
The tax Holiday also benefits local small businesses, including those in the West Park Mall
New law requires all cities and counties participate in Tax Free Weekend

Latest News

America Ferrera, from left, Simu Liu, Margot Robbie, Issa Rae, Ryan Gosling and Greta Gerwig...
‘Barbie’ joins $1 billion club, breaks another record for female directors
Three structures caught on fire Sunday in Poinsett County
Multiple crews respond to structure fire
Security video shows a bike thief stopping to pet and love on a golden retriever. (SOURCE: SAN...
Suspected bicycle burglar stops to befriend golden retriever
Right to left: Adarius Wills, Telvin Wilson, James Willis
Texas police officer, 2 others arrested for alleged solicitation of minor