Two people injured in Sunday shooting

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Two people were shot Sunday afternoon in Jonesboro.

According to a release from the Jonesboro Police Department, a shooting call came in around 3:09 Sunday afternoon.

The shooting happened near the 3500 block of Race Street. When officers were on their way to the scene, they were told two people arrived at an area hospital with gunshot wounds.

The Criminal Investigation Unit is investigating the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Jonesboro Police Department at 870-935-5657.

This story will be updated with more information as it is available.

