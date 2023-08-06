Weiner Man celebrates milestone birthday with community

WEINER, Ark. (KAIT) - The town of Weiner celebrated Buddy Schwartz’s 100th birthday on Sunday.

Hugo “Buddy” Schwartz is a man who has lived in Weiner his entire life. He turns 100 on August 7, but his family decided to celebrate a couple of days early.

“He’s taught us a lot and we’re blessed to have him this many years,” said David Schwartz, Buddy’s son.

David Schwartz said there were many in the family who traveled to celebrate his father’s birthday, but he was humbled by the number of people in town who came to celebrate his father.

“Family and the community coming together is a real show of support for what they think of him,” he said.

Buddy Schwartz took his seat at the celebration and was instantly surrounded by community members who wanted a photograph with the birthday boy.

“Makes me feel good to have all this support behind me,” he said.

David Schwartz said his father has been a hard worker his whole life, and his age hasn’t slowed him down.

“He’s got a good work ethic, good faith base and he’s instilled that into us, his children,” he said.

Pictures throughout his life were on display at the celebration.

In them, one of his proudest moments was also on display, a picture of him in uniform. David Schwartz said his father enlisted after the attack on Pearl Harbor.

“Makes me proud that he’s that proud of his country and makes me proud of my country too,” he said.

“I’m glad I had the opportunity to serve my country,” said Buddy Schwartz.

Among those who came, was the mayor of Weiner, Jeremy Kimble. He said the small-knit town knows how much Schwartz has given to Weiner over the years.

“He helps with the rice festival every year and without him we’d be lost on some of that old equipment, showing us how to run it,” he said.

Schwartz was surrounded by love every minute of his celebration, something he was honored by.

At 100 years old, he said there is nothing left to do on his bucket list.

But he may have advice for a long life.

“I don’t have no secrets that I know of, I just go one day to the next,” he said.

