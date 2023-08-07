Energy Alert
13-year-old bicyclist struck and killed

By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 12:42 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A 13-year-old bicyclist died when she was hit by a car.

Arkansas State Police said it happened at 2 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 5, on Arkansas Highway 36 in White County.

According to the preliminary fatal crash report, the 13-year-old female victim was riding in the eastbound lane, “wearing all dark clothing with no reflectors.”

ASP said the driver of an eastbound 2003 Chrysler PT Cruiser did not see the girl in time and hit her bicycle.

The victim was taken to Unity Health and then to Arkansas Children’s Hospital in Little Rock, where she later died.

ASP did not identify the victim or the driver of the car that struck her.

