2023 FFN Preseason Tour: Earle

EARLE, Ark. (KAIT) - The Football Friday Night Preseason Tour stops in Earle.

Earle football will have a new look in 2023. The Bulldogs graduated 14 seniors last season and have just 7 returning starters, but longtime head coach Albert Coleman says the team boasts some of the best skill players in the conference.

“I know this is Earle so we always say the same things like we have a lot of good speed, but this year we really do have quite a bit of speed,” Coleman said. “Our skill is as top as it gets from 2, 3, 4, and 5A... And I just believe as fast as we are, we are just as skilled and fast on defense. Our linebacker core is fast, our interior and exterior linemen are fast... We may be smaller in numbers, but what we have, we’re going to be explosive with.”

Part of the explosiveness will come from wide receiver and Vanderbilt commit Joseph McVay.

“Offense has been good, we have been working on our quick plays to get the ball out fast,” McVay said. “We lost a lot of linemen from last year’s class. We are trying to mix it in, getting them in the mix with the defense.”

The Bulldogs hope to improve on an 8-win season and make it further than they did last year in the 2A Playoffs. The squad was eliminated in the second round.

“This year, we are going to be better than last year,” junior running back and linebacker Kameron Smith said. “We took a lot of losses last year, but this year we are going to turn that around in the books and we’re going to take some wins home.”

Earle opens their season at Salem Friday, August 25.

