2023 FFN Preseason Tour: Marion

MARION, Ark. (KAIT) - The Football Friday Night Preseason Tour stops at Marion.

The Patriots enter year three under Lance Clark with a young, yet experienced group.

“This group is the group that when I came in, they were sophomores and now they are seniors so their high school journey has all been with me,” Clark said. “There is a lot of energy around the program right now.”

Marion went 7-2 in the 6A East last year, but dropped its final two games and lost in the first round of the Playoffs. Clark says the team is even more motivated this year.

“We feel we are in a great place, but there [are] some expectations that we have that we haven’t lived up to and haven’t reached,” Clark said. “We are grinding every day to hopefully do some things that haven’t been done here in Crittenden County, so we are looking forward to try and do that.”

The offense returns multiple starters, including every single lineman, and quarterback Asthon Gray returns for the Patriots. One key loss is Donnie Cheers, the wideout is beginning his college career at SEMO. But Gray likes his weapons this season.

“I noticed that they really want to work hard, they really want to achieve every goal, aspiration and everything that has been set up to accomplish this season,” Gray said.

“Our team has really come together defensively,” senior defensive back Kendal Brister said. “We make big stops, big plays, that’s what it’s all about, trying to get the stops. It’s more than just trying to get off the field, we want turnovers”

Marion opens its season at home against Wynne Friday, August 25.

