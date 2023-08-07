Energy Alert
2023 FFN Preseason Tour: West Memphis

The Blue Devils open their season Friday, August 25 at Jonesboro
The Blue Devils open their season Friday, August 25 at Jonesboro
By Logan Whaley
Published: Aug. 6, 2023 at 7:33 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (KAIT) - The FFN Preseason Tour stops in West Memphis.

The Blue Devils started last season 6-2, but dropped 3 in a row, including the first-round game in the 6A Playoffs to end the year. But Robert Hooks’ Blue Devils return 16 starters from that squad, with several 7-on-7 titles under their belt this summer, including the Beast of the East at Hoxie.

“The last three games we lost, and they were close games and we didn’t finish, so the message right now is to finish,” Hooks said. “I do feel that we are gelling together as one.”

The squad has high expectations on both sides of the ball this year, as they look to climb up a stout 6A East.

“We feel that we have six guys, including the quarterback, at any time can take it to the house.” Hooks said. “We feel we have a very explosive group.”

“I like how explosive we are, coming off the ball, catching the ball, we are aggressive,” senior quarterback Keland Mills added. “They can help me because they are explosive, if I mess up, they can make me look better.”

The defense also returns several starters, anchored by Cincinnati commit and defensive end Marquaze Parker.

“We believe in the team, and it doesn’t really matter about talent all the time, when you believe in each other you can do whatever you want,” he said.

West Memphis opens its season at Jonesboro on Friday, August 25.

