A-State football lands Mississippi LB in Class of 2024

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State football landed another commit in the Class of 2024, bulking up the front 7 with a verbal from Mississippi linebacker Eric Moore Jr., the senior announced Sunday.

#WOLVESUP 🐺❤️🖤 I want to thank everyone who has helped me along this journey. Your love and dedication through these past years has allowed me to excel on and off the field.. With that being said I will be COMMITING to Arkansas State University! @Coach_Bramlett @CoachButchJones pic.twitter.com/BjzAfA5eAM — Eric Moore Jr (3⭐️) (@Eric_MooreJr11) August 6, 2023

Moore led Ocean Springs High School with 107 tackles last season, 16 of those going for a loss.

The 6-2, 210-pounder also had offers from Georgia Tech, Liberty, SMU, Eastern Kentucky and Northwestern State.

Moore is the 13th commit in the Class of 2024 and the 6th defender.

Arkansas State Football - 2024 Commitments

LB Eric Moore Jr. (Ocean Springs - MS)

DL Alex Martin (Parkview)

DL Carmilo Allen (Fordyce)

K/P Clayton Amaya (Smithson Valley - TX)

TE Kaelen Juniel (Malvern)

DB David Moore (North Crowley - TX)

DB Brandon Barnes Jr. (Skyline - TX)

DB Josh Stone (Carver Atlanta - GA)

WR/TE Jabari Bush (Paetow - TX)

DB Kemari Nix (Kell - GA)

RB Devin Spencer (Sumner - FL)

WR Kiandre Terry (Jackson Academy - MS)

WR Jayvion Showers (Pensacola Catholic - FL)

