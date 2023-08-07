Energy Alert
A-State football lands Mississippi LB in Class of 2024

The Red Wolves continue to assemble their 2024 recruiting class.
By Logan Whaley
Published: Aug. 6, 2023 at 7:21 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State football landed another commit in the Class of 2024, bulking up the front 7 with a verbal from Mississippi linebacker Eric Moore Jr., the senior announced Sunday.

Moore led Ocean Springs High School with 107 tackles last season, 16 of those going for a loss.

The 6-2, 210-pounder also had offers from Georgia Tech, Liberty, SMU, Eastern Kentucky and Northwestern State.

Moore is the 13th commit in the Class of 2024 and the 6th defender.

Arkansas State Football - 2024 Commitments

LB Eric Moore Jr. (Ocean Springs - MS)

DL Alex Martin (Parkview)

DL Carmilo Allen (Fordyce)

K/P Clayton Amaya (Smithson Valley - TX)

TE Kaelen Juniel (Malvern)

DB David Moore (North Crowley - TX)

DB Brandon Barnes Jr. (Skyline - TX)

DB Josh Stone (Carver Atlanta - GA)

WR/TE Jabari Bush (Paetow - TX)

DB Kemari Nix (Kell - GA)

RB Devin Spencer (Sumner - FL)

WR Kiandre Terry (Jackson Academy - MS)

WR Jayvion Showers (Pensacola Catholic - FL)

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

